Exos TFP Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth $2,710,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in General Mills by 5.6% in the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in General Mills by 11,574.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 38,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,025 shares of company stock worth $5,044,927 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $76.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

