Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes $152,000 Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,716 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SEA by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,449 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,368,654,000 after buying an additional 370,032 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its stake in SEA by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 4,357,245 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $291,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903,945 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SEA by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,995,283 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $267,125,000 after buying an additional 673,302 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in SEA by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,951,224 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $221,466,000 after buying an additional 577,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kora Management LP lifted its holdings in SEA by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 3,763,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $251,641,000 after buying an additional 270,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on SEA from $129.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. China Renaissance lowered their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.92.

SE stock opened at $65.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $150.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.76.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

