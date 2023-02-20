Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st.

Equifax has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equifax to earn $9.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

Equifax Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $211.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $209.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.53. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $243.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 24.19%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,543,825,000 after acquiring an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,992,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,808,000 after purchasing an additional 535,644 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,201,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,428,000 after purchasing an additional 490,171 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.67.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

