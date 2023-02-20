Exos TFP Holdings LLC Invests $252,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after acquiring an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,223,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,494,000 after buying an additional 210,961 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,286,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,240,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,901,000 after buying an additional 55,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,429,000 after acquiring an additional 342,198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 40,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.18, for a total value of $6,081,322.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at $10,104,408.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $308,812.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $148.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.