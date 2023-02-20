Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $12,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth about $27,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Sysco by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Up 1.6 %

SYY stock opened at $78.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.34. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.64.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.