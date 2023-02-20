Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 1,197 Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NDSN shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.80.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN stock opened at $246.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.81. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.11. Nordson had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $683.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 29.48%.

Insider Activity at Nordson

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph P. Kelley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total value of $517,503.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,295.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,403 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,941 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

