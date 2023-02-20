UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 60,000 Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its stake in BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.19% of BELLUS Health worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLU. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in BELLUS Health by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in BELLUS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLU opened at $7.83 on Monday. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $991.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.14.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

