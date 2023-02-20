Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 163.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 48.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,891,000 after purchasing an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,697,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 10.7% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $226.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.45. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.59 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 648.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 914.31%.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Constellation Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.76.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

