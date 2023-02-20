Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 377.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 420.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 2.5 %

CHRW stock opened at $101.17 on Monday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $121.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHRW shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

