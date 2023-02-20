Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.96 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $154,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 717 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,769.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,066 shares of company stock valued at $29,408,349. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.3 %

Several research firms have weighed in on MTD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,513.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,609.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,504.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,361.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

