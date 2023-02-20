Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $239,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.9% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 392,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,692,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE DD opened at $75.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $84.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average is $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

