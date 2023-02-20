Smith Moore & CO. Has $233,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXY. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,384,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $308,156,000 after buying an additional 1,537,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after buying an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,879,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,509,000 after purchasing an additional 265,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,756,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,431,000 after acquiring an additional 161,627 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $81.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $60.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.36. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

