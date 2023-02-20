ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Position Lessened by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in ResMed during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 70.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $216.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.03. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $262.38.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $330,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $330,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $1,223,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $94,208,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,896 shares of company stock valued at $7,224,979 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

