UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases Shares of 36,245 Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ameren by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,001,000 after acquiring an additional 25,759 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.7% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,771,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $87.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.70.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

