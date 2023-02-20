MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Essential Utilities worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,044,000 after purchasing an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,218,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,886,000 after purchasing an additional 449,065 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,816,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,687,000 after acquiring an additional 27,268 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,863,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,720,000 after purchasing an additional 692,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,269,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,904,000 after purchasing an additional 141,929 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $46.15 on Monday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Featured Articles

