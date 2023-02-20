MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of EMCOR Group worth $6,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,183,000 after buying an additional 203,381 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 264.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after buying an additional 149,250 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 232.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after buying an additional 116,692 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $13,224,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 26.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after buying an additional 108,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EME. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.6 %

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of EME opened at $151.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.54. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $156.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.08%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $374,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Featured Stories

