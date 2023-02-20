CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $88.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.11. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.53.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

