Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management SA

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,781 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 123.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $571,173.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,593.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,683 shares of company stock worth $112,867,578. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $263.16 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.32.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

