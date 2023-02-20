Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $159,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 179.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 217.9% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.45.

GILD stock opened at $84.76 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $106.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

