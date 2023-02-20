Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes $167,000 Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10,038.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Brunswick from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.23.

Shares of BC stock opened at $89.11 on Monday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $98.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.02. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

