Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $170,000 Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 25,727 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at about $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 727.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $135,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 569.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,131,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $106,046,000 after purchasing an additional 962,811 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after buying an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

EXPE stock opened at $108.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $211.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.83.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Barclays increased their price target on Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.83.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

