Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $165,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 80.1% during the third quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $350,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.62.

Shares of PNC opened at $158.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.96. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $205.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

