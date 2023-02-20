Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 223.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 488.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bio-Techne

In related news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,804.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

TECH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $125.25 to $104.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.36.

TECH stock opened at $75.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.68. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $68.00 and a 1-year high of $113.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Bio-Techne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Bio-Techne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Articles

