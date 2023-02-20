Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,907,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 400,270 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,981,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ESS stock opened at $236.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.24 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.09.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 140.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESS. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.