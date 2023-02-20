Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 118.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,106 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,056,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,751,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 14.0% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,389,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,070,000 after acquiring an additional 415,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastenal Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of FAST opened at $53.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.96. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $60.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.86.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.