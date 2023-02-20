FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceera Investments LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.10.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $67.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average is $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $1,430,749.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,921,020 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

