Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 509 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,206 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of FANG opened at $134.68 on Monday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.88 and a 200 day moving average of $140.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

