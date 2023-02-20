Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,509 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,326 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,643,000 after purchasing an additional 206,798 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 22,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RF opened at $23.86 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.02. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RF. Wells Fargo & Company cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.72.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

