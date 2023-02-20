Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its position in onsemi by 3.4% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of onsemi by 1.5% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of onsemi by 29.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of onsemi by 1.0% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of onsemi by 7.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on onsemi from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded onsemi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of onsemi stock opened at $81.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.76. onsemi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $87.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.69.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. onsemi’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

