Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 884 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Intech Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,397 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,836,000 after buying an additional 925,805 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 813,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,861,000 after buying an additional 751,284 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,215,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $201,192,000 after buying an additional 729,316 shares during the period. Finally, Icahn Carl C bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,643,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF stock opened at $96.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.50 and its 200 day moving average is $104.91. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $140.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -44.88%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.