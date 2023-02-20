Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

AMP opened at $351.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $330.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.99 and a 52 week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.27%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total transaction of $4,079,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $4,345,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,953 shares of company stock worth $31,006,799. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

