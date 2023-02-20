Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Block were worth $5,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Block by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after buying an additional 1,179,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Block by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,667,000 after buying an additional 686,870 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,357,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,605,000 after buying an additional 94,283 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Block by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,221,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,826,000 after buying an additional 796,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,915,000 after buying an additional 426,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $1,925,831.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,451,598.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $1,925,831.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,451,598.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,698 shares of company stock worth $19,144,334. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Block from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Block from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Block from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $75.02 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $149.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of -80.67, a P/E/G ratio of 63.99 and a beta of 2.33.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

