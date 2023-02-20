Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 22,634 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,634 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after purchasing an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in IDEX by 12.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,705,000 after acquiring an additional 152,391 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 15.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,294,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,209,000 after acquiring an additional 172,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in IDEX by 2.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,286,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,493,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Trading Up 2.6 %

IEX opened at $231.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.71. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.90 and its 200 day moving average is $220.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

