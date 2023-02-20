Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after purchasing an additional 800,290 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,527,000 after purchasing an additional 37,515 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares during the period. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,809.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total value of $914,628.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,434.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total transaction of $328,127.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,809.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,353 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,219. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $297.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $299.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.24.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

