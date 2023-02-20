MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,825,000 after buying an additional 34,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,518,000 after buying an additional 56,905 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 238,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,539,000 after buying an additional 22,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,100,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE MUSA opened at $274.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.30 and a 1 year high of $323.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $272.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.11.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MUSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Murphy USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens raised their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Further Reading

