FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 61.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 676.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.47.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 3.3 %

Floor & Decor Profile

FND stock opened at $94.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.69.

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.