FORA Capital LLC Invests $879,000 in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 156,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,074,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,168,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $103.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.67 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.25 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.35 and a 200 day moving average of $111.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,749 shares of company stock worth $14,001,823. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.06.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.