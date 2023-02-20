Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Reduced by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 626,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 25,831 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at $424,845.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,732 shares of company stock worth $323,008 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

