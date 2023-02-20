FORA Capital LLC Buys 4,241 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $131.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.58.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Stories

