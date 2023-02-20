FORA Capital LLC Boosts Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,070 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,578,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $13,910,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 79.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $53.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $65.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

