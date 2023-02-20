Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of PPL by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PPL by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after buying an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of PPL by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of PPL by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,697,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

