Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Position Decreased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $322.58 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $440.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.91.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Zebra Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $319.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.43.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

