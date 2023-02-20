Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $11.08 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 712.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $40,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 219.3% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 146.0% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $159.92 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.32.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

