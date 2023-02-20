Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $11.30 Million Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 413,136 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,406 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,233,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 159,088 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after acquiring an additional 25,512 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $410,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 706,099 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 163,049 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $41.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.