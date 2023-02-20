CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 533,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,257 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $9,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $840,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,762,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 47,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 204.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 39,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Stock Up 0.2 %

CTRE opened at $20.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -258.75 and a beta of 1.16. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $22.46.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is -1,375.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

CareTrust REIT Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.