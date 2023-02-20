Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 259.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $766,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of GPN opened at $116.31 on Monday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.33. The firm has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 264.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.12.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Featured Articles

