Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $10,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 11.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

VICI opened at $33.89 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 145.79%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Stories

