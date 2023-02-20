Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 77,247 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,247 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $9,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nucor by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Nucor by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 104,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 39,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE opened at $168.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.76. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $187.90.

Nucor Increases Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,575 shares of company stock worth $2,034,130 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.44.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

