ING Groep NV Sells 3,963 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

ING Groep NV reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Etsy were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Etsy by 400.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 166.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $129.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $163.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.25 and its 200 day moving average is $117.17.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Etsy from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Etsy from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $135,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,310.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total value of $2,728,848.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at $14,044,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,833,311 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

