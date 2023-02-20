Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 250,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,287,000 after acquiring an additional 25,136 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 17.3% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.9% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. StockNews.com raised Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $177.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.05. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.11.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $731,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

